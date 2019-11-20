Klarna creates 'pup-up' with dog-grooming services

Klarna, the "shop now, pay later" service, is appealing to pet owners with a dog-focused activation to support its "Who’s a good shopper" campaign.

In the "Pup-up shop", open during 27-28 November in London's Soho, visitors can bring their pets and take part in animal-friendly activities including visiting the "mani-paws" grooming station and getting food from the "kanine kafe" including coffee, cookies and dog biscuits.

Christmas-card portraits will be drawn by Woof Portraits at the "pawtrait station". In the Instagram booth, guests can get matching Christmas jumpers with their pet and pose for a shot.

Personalised merchandise and a selection of dog products will be available.

Klarna has partnered animal-welfare charity Wild at Heart Foundation on the campaign and proceeds from the pop-up will be donated to the organisation.

David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer at Klarna, said: "At Klarna, we create experiences where you shop for what you love, for the ones you love. And that’s what the ‘Who’s a good shopper’ campaign is all about – a celebration of the relationship between dog owners and their beloved dogs.

"Throughout the campaign, we will show how Klarna offers the best shopping experience for people and their furry best friends – starting with bringing them all together to experience just that in our stylish 'pup-up'."

Trace Publicity is delivering the project.