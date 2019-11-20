Fayola Douglas
Added 21 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Klarna creates 'pup-up' with dog-grooming services

Shop will feature salon, café and Christmas card-making.

Klarna: services available for pets and owners
Klarna: services available for pets and owners

Klarna, the "shop now, pay later" service, is appealing to pet owners with a dog-focused activation to support its "Who’s a good shopper" campaign.

In the "Pup-up shop", open during 27-28 November in London's Soho, visitors can bring their pets and take part in animal-friendly activities including visiting the "mani-paws" grooming station and getting food from the "kanine kafe" including coffee, cookies and dog biscuits.

Christmas-card portraits will be drawn by Woof Portraits at the "pawtrait station". In the Instagram booth, guests can get matching Christmas jumpers with their pet and pose for a shot.

Personalised merchandise and a selection of dog products will be available.

Klarna has partnered animal-welfare charity Wild at Heart Foundation on the campaign and proceeds from the pop-up will be donated to the organisation.

David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer at Klarna, said: "At Klarna, we create experiences where you shop for what you love, for the ones you love. And that’s what the ‘Who’s a good shopper’ campaign is all about – a celebration of the relationship between dog owners and their beloved dogs.

"Throughout the campaign, we will show how Klarna offers the best shopping experience for people and their furry best friends – starting with bringing them all together to experience just that in our stylish 'pup-up'."

Trace Publicity is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now