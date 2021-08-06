Klarna hosts pop-up to raise awareness of social media ad guidelines

Klarna is hosting a pop-up to raise awareness of social media advertising guidelines after it found 46% of consumers don't know what #ad means.

This follows research published in June 2021 in the Influencer Marketing Whitepaper that aims to provide greater clarity on advertising guidelines.

Klarna's bus activation, located in Manchester's Spinningfields, will be open for two days from 13 August. To gain access to the space, visitors will need to correctly answer three questions on Klarna's new social media advertising guidelines. Educational graphics will accompany Instagrammable moments, and audio experiences will help educate the attendees.

Members of Klarna's influencer panel – TV presenter Christian Howes (chair), Klarna head of UK marketing AJ Coyne, Rupa Shah, founder of Hashtag Ad Consulting, author and psychotherapist Owen O'Kane and Kia Commodore, founder of The Bleuprint Agency – will host a talk on 14 August.

On-site brand activations from Klarna merchants include free manicures from Beauty Bay, while JD Sports has enlisted the Crep Protect Ultimate Cleaning Crew to offer free sprays and cleans, and London florists Forbes & Field will be creating complimentary bouquets.

Trace Publicity is delivering the project.

Coyne said: "We are excited to return to Manchester and continue a conversation that's becoming increasingly important in modern day life – responsible advertising on social channels. As social media plays an increasingly present role in our lives, it's vital that consumers are fully aware of when they are being advertised to.

"Our Influencer Council and subsequent whitepaper serves as a guide for brands and influencers looking to be responsible, and we're looking forward to bringing this to life in a more visual way through our pop-up in Manchester's Spinningfields."

Klarna has also released a toolkit that includes branded stickers, Instagram Story templates and badges to clearly illustrate the nature of the post, whether it's an ad, part of an affiliate agreement or a gifted product.

This activation is Klarna's first in-person UK event since the pandemic and marks a return to Manchester following its successful "House of Klarna" takeover on King Street, Manchester in 2019.

Klarna launched the industry-wide Influencer Council in March 2021. The Council brings together brands, agencies, influencers, psychotherapists, policy members and the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) to provide a well-rounded perspective from across the industry. The Influencer Marketing Whitepaper discusses what best practice should look like for influencers posting advertisements across social media platforms and how to ensure greater understanding amongst consumers regarding owned and paid-for content.