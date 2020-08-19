Klarna invites music lovers to 'Klarnival' to make up for missed festivals

Klarna will host an online event to make up for the disruption to festival season. A range of solo artists and bands will perform alongside festival-appropriate masterclasses.

"Klarnival" events include a "how to transform your garden into a VIP-worthy glamping experience" with Go Outdoors and Comet, a step-by-step guide to festival-style eye make-up with Morphe and a styling masterclass with a New Look stylist. The retailers will also be providing a giveaway each day.

The show will be broadcast via Instagram and Facebook Live for four days from 20 August. Each musician will perform a 20-minute set – for which they will be paid – and Klarna will also make a donation to charity Help Musicians. Acts were selected across a variety of genres and include The King's Parade, Harleighblu and Greg Pearson.

AJ Coyne, head of consumer marketing at Klarna, said: "We are delighted to be working with our merchants and Help Musicians to support the music industry. Music and festivals is a huge passion point for our audience and they're gutted that IRL festivals are cancelled for the foreseeable.

"'Klarnival' has been developed to give back to both the music industry and Klarna consumers, by providing them with a unique experience, packed with exclusive content, including a fantastic line-up of talented artists directly into their homes."

Trace Publicity is delivering the project.