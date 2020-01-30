Klarna pampers Fashion Week goers in nail salon

Klarna has partnered British designer Olivia Rubin, who offers payment through Klarna's "Pay later in 3" service, for a pop-up nail salon during London Fashion Week.

The "Smoooth salon", taking over Townhouse in Fitzrovia, will be a place to browse clothes, get a manicure and enjoy some downtime between shows.

Open for four days from 14 February, appointments for complimentary manicures can be booked on a first come, first served basis. Visitors have the option of receiving an exclusive nail design created by Rubin and inspired by the designer's pastel palette.

Klarna tuk-tuks decorated with Rubin's signature pastel rainbow stripe will be in central London offering free rides to the nail salon and chauffeuring London Fashion Week goers between shows in a sustainable manner. Passengers will receive a limited-edition Klarna x Olivia Rubin tote bag.

Rubin said: "I am super-excited to team up with Klarna for London Fashion Week in February. Having recently launched Klarna on our website, it is going to be a great way to commence our partnership and introduce some rainbow happiness into all the attendees this season."

Trace Publicity is delivering the project.

For New York Fashion Week, Klarna is the title sponsor of STYLE360, a fashion presentation and shopping experience. Taking place over two days from 11 February, it will allow guests to make purchases in a pop-up using the shopping service.