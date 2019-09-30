Klarna partners Topshop and Asos for Manchester pop-up

Klarna, the "buy now, pay later" service, is taking over a Manchester townhouse and partnering 27 brands for an activation featuring beauty treatments and fashion and lifestyle events.

Brands that are part of "House of Klarna", which is open from 4 to 13 October, include Asos, Beauty Bay, House of Holland, Missguided, Oliver Bonas and Topshop. It will have a space dedicated to retailers and rooms including a sustainable hub.

Moreover, there will be live DJs and a "Klarna kafé" offering free soft drinks and coffee. The activation follows its London pop-up in Covent Garden in June.

Eve Williams, brand experience director at Asos, said: "At Asos, we want to give our customers the best choice in everything we do; whether that is in the broad range of Asos Design and branded products, smooth and fast delivery options or payment options. We know these are all important to our customers and we look forward to bringing them to life with Klarna’s fun event in Manchester."

Trace Publicity is delivering the project.