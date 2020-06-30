Klarna takes on bots with pulse-check technology

Payment brand Klarna is partnering sneaker experts Highsnobiety for a raffle that will use heart-rate technology to select a winner and prevent auto-purchasing by bots.

"Heartbeats 4 sneakers" will see five of the past decade’s most sought-after styles raffled off to trainer lovers, who will be approved for entry by their heartbeat. Highsnobiety estimated that close to 100% of traffic on popular releases now come from bots, so the campaign aims to ensure only humans can enter.

Consumers' heart rates will be measured by putting their fingertip on the camera lens of a smartphone or desktop device. Entrants will also have to describe their passion for trainers using emojis. The competition is open to participants in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK and the US. Entries can be made during 2-6 July through heartbeats4sneakers.com.

The collection, curated by Highsnobiety, features: Adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 750 OG (circa 2015); Acronym x Nike Presto Mid (circa 2016); Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Jordan 1 Chicago (circa 2017); Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 97/1 (circa 2017); and Daniel Arsham x Adidas Futurecraft 4D (circa 2018).

A sneaker-focused broadcast from 6pm to midnight on 2 July will celebrate the launch of the campaign. The live show, available on sneakerbeats.tv, will feature DJ sets, tutorials on sneaker cleaning and talks from industry leaders.

David Sandström, chief marketing officer at Klarna, said: "We believe everyone should get what they love in life and in shopping. That’s why we’ve created ‘Heartbeats 4 sneakers’, especially for the sneaker community. Finally, a sneaker raffle where your chance to win is purely based on your love for sneakers, not your access to bots or special intel, ensuring only those who truly love sneakers end up the rightful owners."