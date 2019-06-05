Klarna targets 'event seekers' to help 'reinvigorate' high street

Payments provider Klarna is using its pop-up to appeal to "event seekers" as it aims to "reinvigorate the high street".

The company works on a "buy now, pay later" model, allowing people to purchase products online and pay only for the items they keep. It is using a pop-up store to launch this on the high street.

Mark Godfrey, marketing manager at Klarna, told Campaign: "We're not here to kill the high street; that isn’t what we want. We think you can have really healthy balance of both, but maybe bricks-and-mortar retailers have become a little bit static.

"There’s more event seekers than ever before looking for experiences. They don’t just want to sit scrolling through Instagram, so I think it’s a bit lazy just to say the high street is dead, it’s in decline. It needs reinvigorating and we want to reinvigorate it."

Godfrey added that because there are so many things going on at the pop-up, such as DJs and yoga sessions, it attracts people who are then encouraged to look at the items on sale. However, visitors will need to use QR codes or tablets to make their purchases online. Godfrey described this as "joining up the digital experience with the real world".

The activation is running until 12 June and is being delivered by Trace Publicity. It has pink walls, floral arrangements, 21 retailers including Asos, Schuh and Swoon.