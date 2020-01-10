KLM brightens up Blue Monday with vending machine offering treats

KLM, the Netherlands' flag carrier, is delivering Dutch treats with a vending machine to brighten people's moods on Blue Monday, which takes place on 20 January.

The Netherlands ranks higher than the UK on the 2019 World Happiness Report, so KLM decided to utilise its heritage to make people smile with gifts on supposedly the most miserable day of the year.

Commuters will be asked to input their mood into the "KLMood Booster" by choosing an emoji. Dependent on the choice, the machine will dispense personalised gifts that embody the essence of Gezelligheid: a Dutch term used to describe a social, relaxed or cosy situation. Gifts include caramel waffles, massages and complimentary return flights.

The vending machine will be in London Paddington station on 20 January, Manchester Piccadilly station on 22 January and Glasgow Central station on 24 January.

Bénédicte Duval, UK and Ireland general manager at Air France-KLM, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be sharing the happiness inherent in our Dutch roots with the UK and especially excited to surprise British commuters with some of our favourite Dutch treats.

"For those who are unable to get away this January, we look forward to bringing a touch of the Netherlands to the UK and to sharing our passion for travel by creating an experience where everyone will have the chance to engage with Dutch culture."

PR agency Frank is working alongside Influence Digital on the project.