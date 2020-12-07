Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Kopparberg appoints Neverland to creative account

Agency scoops drinks brand after a four-way pitch.

Kopparberg: hard seltzer is the latest new prouct area for the brand
Kopparberg has appointed Neverland to its creative account after a four-way pitch involving 20Something, Atomic London and Uncommon Creative Studio.

The Swedish cider brand, which has expanded into fruit-flavoured gin, rum and hard seltzer, worked with AAR on the review, which began in September.

Kopparberg has previously worked with 20Something on a project basis. Before that, And Rising was the brand's retained agency. Its media account is with Goodstuff, which was not affected by the review.

Rob Salvesen, head of marketing at Kopparberg, said: “The quality of the responses and ideas that we saw during the pitch process was exceptional and ultimately gave us a high-quality problem when it came to making an appointment.

"In the end, we concluded that Neverland were the right partner for us from a strategic, creative and cultural perspective, and we are very much looking forward to getting the ball rolling with them.

Neverland's founding partner Jon Forsyth called Kopparberg "one of those brands you get a rush of excitement at the prospect of working with".

