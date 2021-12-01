Kopparberg consolidates Neverland relationship with social appointment

Swedish drinks brand Kopparberg has appointed Neverland as its social agency.

The appointment will see Neverland take over the account from incumbent Born Social. Neverland said it will take the brand and "its creative platform to new heights in 2022".

The appointment sees Kopparberg, which produces fruity ciders, spirits and hard seltzers, consolidate more of its business into Neverland, which was appointed to the main creative account at the end of 2020.

The agency worked on the brand's "To firsts that last" previous, which launched this summer. Neverland's first campaign for Kopparberg was "High five".

Simon Massey, co-founder of Neverland, said: "It's been a fantastic first year working with the team at Kopparberg, our campaign 'To firsts that last' has really taken off. So we're very excited to take the reins on their social media presence and give it the same creative boost in 2022."

Last month, Kopparberg appointed the7stars as its media planning and buying agency, months after parting ways with Goodstuff. The two parted ways in August after its ads were aired on GB News, although Campaign understood the decision to sever ties was mutual.