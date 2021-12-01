Ben Bold
Added 31 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Kopparberg consolidates Neverland relationship with social appointment

Appointment made on back of existing client-agency relationship.

Kopparberg: appointed Neverland to handle social
Kopparberg: appointed Neverland to handle social

Swedish drinks brand Kopparberg has appointed Neverland as its social agency.

The appointment will see Neverland take over the account from incumbent Born Social. Neverland said it will take the brand and "its creative platform to new heights in 2022".

The appointment sees Kopparberg, which produces fruity ciders, spirits and hard seltzers, consolidate more of its business into Neverland, which was appointed to the main creative account at the end of 2020.

The agency worked on the brand's "To firsts that last" previous, which launched this summer. Neverland's first campaign for Kopparberg was "High five".

Simon Massey, co-founder of Neverland, said: "It's been a fantastic first year working with the team at Kopparberg, our campaign 'To firsts that last' has really taken off. So we're very excited to take the reins on their social media presence and give it the same creative boost in 2022."

Last month, Kopparberg appointed the7stars as its media planning and buying agency, months after parting ways with Goodstuff. The two parted ways in August after its ads were aired on GB News, although Campaign understood the decision to sever ties was mutual.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
What brands can learn from TikTok’s biggest stars

What brands can learn from TikTok’s biggest stars

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
How activewear retailer Squatwolf boosted ROI by 74% with Meta

How activewear retailer Squatwolf boosted ROI by 74% with Meta

Promoted

December 01, 2021