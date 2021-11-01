Kopparberg hires the7stars following summer split with Goodstuff

Kopparberg has appointed the7stars as its media planning and buying agency months after an “amicable split” with indy rival Goodstuff.

Kopparberg, which is best known for its fruit-flavoured cider range but also produces spirits and seltzers, had worked with Goodstuff since 2014, but parted ways in August after its ads were aired on GB News, causing relations between the client and agency to sour.

At the time it split with Goodstuff, Koppaberg said it wanted to “refresh its approach” to media buying and planning.

Campaign understands the decision to sever ties was mutual and not solely because of Kopparberg's rebuke of GB News, although the incident had soured relations.

TV advertising is often bought by targeted audiences, rather than specific channels, and it is unlikely Goodstuff would have known Kopparberg's ads would be served on GB News ahead of time.

The7stars' brief involves "helping take the Kopparberg brand and current campaign – 'To firsts that last' – to new heights through their media expertise".

Kopparberg launched the "To firsts that last" platform – created by Neverland – earlier this year. The campaign aims to bring to life the role that Kopparberg plays in many of life’s most memorable moments.

It launched with a TV ad (below) that “captures the origins of the iconic high-five gesture”, and has since run activations on out of home and social media.

“We are delighted to announce the7stars as our new media agency partner and we are confident that they are the right agency to take the brand and its creative platform, 'To firsts that lasts', to the next level,” Koppaberg head of marketing Rob Salvesen said.

Alex Moore, client planning lead at the7stars, added: “Kopparberg is an exciting independent business with big ambitions for 2022. As a clear market-leader in the fruit cider category, we look forward to building on Kopparberg’s core brand fame, whilst also delivering growth across their broader drinks portfolio and establishing Kopparberg as a go to brand all year round.”

For the7stars, Kopparberg represents a strong alcohol category addition to a portfolio that includes TSB, Suzuki, Entain, First Rail Holdings (Great Western Railway, South Western Rail and TransPennine Express), Nintendo, Sony and Iceland.

Nielsen reported the agency managed annual media billings of £270m in 2020, which positioned it as the 10th largest media agency in the UK.