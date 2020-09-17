Kopparberg on hunt for creative shop

Kopparberg, the Swedish fruit cider brand, is seeking an agency to handle its advertising as it plans to grow its business.

The brand had previously worked with shops on a project basis but is now looking for a permanent partner. AAR is assisting with the shortlist and an appointment is expected by the end of November.

18 Feet & Rising (now And Rising) has created several spots for the brand. Its most recent ad in 2018 showed aerial sculptures floating in the desert wind.

In 2016, Vice Media’s creative arm enlisted Mike Skinner of The Streets to create a track for the brand. Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now VMLY&R London) has also worked on Kopparberg in the past.

Goodstuff Communications, which picked up the brand’s media planning and buying in 2014, is not affected by the review. In March 2019, Kopparberg appointed Born Social to its social media business.

Rob Salvesen, head of marketing at Kopparberg, said: “This year, we have witnessed an extremely successful period in terms of sales and growth, despite the limitations afforded by lockdown.

"We are now looking to work with a creative and strategic agency partner to help us take advantage of this momentum and propel us into the next stage of the brand’s development.”

The brand has been expanding its range beyond cider over recent years. In May, Kopparberg released a hard seltzer range in supermarkets with three different flavours at 5% ABV and in 2019 it tapped into the gin market with two fruit variants.

Kopparberg launched in the UK in 2003, having set up in Sweden in 1882.