Kopparberg plans new approach to media after 'amicable' split with Goodstuff

Kopparberg and Goodstuff have "amicably" parted ways a few months after the cider brand pulled its ads from GB News, publicly claiming it had not authorised them to appear on the news channel.

The independent shop has held the account for the cider brand, which in recent years has expanded into other drinks such as vodka and rum, since 2014, when it won a two-way pitch against former incumbent Arena Media (now part of Havas Media).

Kopparberg told Campaign the split was "amicable" and it would now take stock of its media planning function.

"Kopparberg and Goodstuff have enjoyed a successful relationship for the past eight years, but will be parting ways amicably," the cider company said in a statement.

"This comes at an exciting time for us as a brand, as we continue to extend our range into other categories, and allows us to add a refreshed approach and way of thinking around our media planning function. We want to thank Goodstuff for their partnership and wish them the best."

Kopparberg did not say whether it had begun a review for an agency to succeed Goodstuff, or what kind of process it might use.

Campaign understands the decision to sever ties was mutual and not solely because of Kopparberg’s rebuke of GB News, although the incident had soured relations. TV advertising is often bought to targeted audiences, rather than specific channels, and it is unlikely Goodstuff would have known Kopparberg’s ads would be served on GB News ahead of time.

In a statement, Goodstuff managing partner Sam Drake said the agency was proud to help Kopparberg grow from the fourth largest cider brand to the top among 18- to 34-year-olds.

“We have delivered a number of award-winning campaigns, most notably the Eclectic Magazine which we launched in 2014. But, as they say, all good things come to an end, and after careful consideration, we both feel it's time we moved on to fresh relationships and part amicably,” he added.

Kopparberg's decision to boycott GB News has been challenged in Campaign by Wavemaker UK managing partner James Wilde.

Kopparberg appointed Neverland to its creative account last December after a four-way pitch involving 20Something, Atomic London and Uncommon Creative Studio. Neverland created the campaign "High five" for the brand, which launched in May.