Emmet McGonagle
Added 10 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Kopparberg’s new brand positioning is a high five to origin stories

Brand’s first campaign by Neverland.

Kopparberg has launched a campaign celebrating the enduring role of the brand's fruit cider in pop culture. 

Created by Neverland, “High five” begins back in 1977, when Dusty Baker and Glenn Burke of the Los Angeles Dodgers allegedly created the high five.

In subsequent years, the gesture whittled its way into pop culture, uniting punks, athletes, business-people, party-goers and sesh-heads alike.

It ends with the tagline “to firsts that last” – the name of Kopparberg’s new brand platform.

The ad launches today (28 May) alongside digital and outdoor activity, including Spotify and Snapchat ads showcasing the brand’s gin and vodka range.

It was created by Lloyd Daniel and directed by Alex Hulsey through Somesuch. Media is handled by Goodstuff.

Kopparberg: campaign includes outdoor activity

“We were all looking forward to the day that we could high five and touch again,” Rob Salvesen, head of marketing at Kopparberg, told Campaign.

“Now, as we become more liberal in terms of touching, the campaign couldn't be more timely in celebrating the high five.”

Salvesen said the campaign was inspired by Kopparberg’s roots as the first fruit cider on the UK’s alcohol market.

He continued: “Being the first is important, but also coming up with flavours that have lasted the test of time and are still here today has allowed us to extend beyond fruit cider into into other categories like gin, rum and vodka.”

Moving forward, Salvesen said the campaign will continue to focus on famous firsts, as well as lasts.

“Present day is full of icons – people, gestures, moments that are here today because of what's happened before – and there is just so much content and so much that we can celebrate,” he concluded.

To firsts that last: media is handled by Goodstuff

The campaign is Neverland’s first for Kopparberg since it won the creative account in December last year.

The brand had previously worked with shops on a project basis, but announced it was on the hunt for a creative shop in a bid to “propel [Kopparberg] into the next stage of the brand’s development.”

Noel Hamilton, executive creative director at Neverland, said: "What a relevant time to be launching such a positive and uplifting campaign. 

“Seeing ‘To firsts that last’ come alive in the upcoming weeks, alongside the consumer reaction will be a proud moment for us all.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why you need to know about brand suitability

Why you need to know about brand suitability

Promoted

Added 14 hours ago
Is purpose at the heart of your organisation?

Is purpose at the heart of your organisation?

Promoted

Added 37 hours ago
Travel marketing: engineering the bounce-back

Travel marketing: engineering the bounce-back

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
Game-changing TV metrics with Direct Line, O2, Sky, ISBA and The Trade Desk

Game-changing TV metrics with Direct Line, O2, Sky, ISBA and The Trade Desk

Promoted

May 25, 2021