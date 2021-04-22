Emmie Harrison-West
KP aims to get nut lovers munching on the regular in return to TV

The £2.5m campaign features two 30-second animated ads for KP Nuts

KP Snacks has returned to TV for the first time in three years with a £2.5m investment in a new brand platform and advertising campaign.

"KPow!", created by St Luke's, features two 30-second TV spots that focus on the bold flavours of the KP Nuts range. 

The work comes after consumer research showed KP's snacks tend to be saved for special occasions or set aside for the pub. The "KPow!" acitivity is intended to position KP Nuts as an everyday snack.

Introducing a cast of cartoon-like characters, animated by Blinkink Studio, the two ads, entitled "Office" and "Traffic jam", show how the brand’s snacking range can liven up everyday situations.

"Office" shows a board meeting shaken up by the taste of Spicy Chilli KP Nuts, while "Traffic jam" depicts a lengthy delay on the motorway made memorable by the brand's Salt & Vinegar flavour nuts.

The ads, which will run until December, were created by art director Laura Stevens and copywriter Claire Wombwell, and directed by Stevie Gee & Essy May through Blinkink, with media planning by Starcom.

Ilan Arkin, marketing controller of KP Snacks, said: “Taste is king when it comes to snacking, so our challenge was to bring taste to the forefront and convince more consumers to eat more nuts on more occasions. 

“We needed to set KP apart as the ultimate snacking choice throughout the day by driving greater awareness of our bold flavour range.”

