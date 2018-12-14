KP backs charity with Christmas jumper adorned with packs of nuts

KP Nuts has created a Christmas jumper with a rack of peanut packs built into the front as part of a festive campaign in partnership with Save the Children.

The bags of nuts can be torn off the jumper to be eaten and then restocked when they run low.

Created by BMB, the jumper is being showcased today at a pop-up shop on Bateman Street in Soho. The agency has also created a film for social that promotes a Facebook competition to win the jumper.

KP Nuts is donating £10,000 to Save the Children, which runs Christmas Jumper Day, as well as coordinating donation collections at the shop and via text.

Sue Mackay, KP Nuts marketing manager, said: "With the growing tradition of Christmas Jumper Day, we are proud to partner with the official founders - Save the Children - to convey this message through our Christmas offering this year. We anticipate that the campaign will drive a sales uplift for retailers as we remind consumers that KP Nuts are the original finger food for Christmas."

Matt Lever, chief creative officer at BMB, added: "Some people wander to Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas. We wandered to a nut factory, a knitting facility, a children’s charity and a Soho boutique. The resulting marriage of the world’s best Christmas jumper and a fantastic cause is one that even Mary and Joseph would be proud of."