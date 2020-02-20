Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

KP parent Intersnack consolidates pan-Euro media into Publicis

Aperto One advised brand during pitch process.

Tyrrells: acquired by KP Snacks in 2017
Tyrrells: acquired by KP Snacks in 2017

KP Snacks owner Intersnack has consolidated its media planning and buying for 21 European markets into Publicis Groupe – an account believed to be worth about €60m (£50m).

Previously split largely between Dentsu Aegis Network and Interpublic, the win concludes a review that kicked off in July 2019. It was handled by strategic and commercial consultancy Aperto One.

KP, which owns brands including Hula Hoops, McCoy’s, Popchips and Tyrrells, previously worked with Dentsu Aegis’ Vizeum in the UK. Dentsu Aegis also handled Intersnack brands in some continental markets.

The UK account will now be led by Starcom, with other Publicis Media agencies handling the business in other markets.

Interpublic also previously oversaw a large swathe of the European business, while all five major agency holding groups – the others being Havas Media, Omnicom and WPP – worked with the snacks company in some capacity.

Other brands owned by Intersnack include Chio, Estrella crisps, Funny-Frisch and Vico.

The media pitch followed a creative review held last year that resulted in KP Snacks consolidating its business into St Luke’s and Engine. St Luke’s was appointed lead creative agency for Tyrrells, Popchips and KP Nuts – brands previously handled by Wieden & Kennedy, And Rising and BMB respectively. Engine was awarded the Butterkist, Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Pom-Bear accounts.

Bernd ten Glane, Intersnack’s group director of marketing, said: "We would like to thank the agencies who took part in this rigorous pitch process. We are delighted to have appointed Publicis and look forward to building a great partnership with them that will help us achieve our ambitious plans for growth."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020