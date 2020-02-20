KP parent Intersnack consolidates pan-Euro media into Publicis

KP Snacks owner Intersnack has consolidated its media planning and buying for 21 European markets into Publicis Groupe – an account believed to be worth about €60m (£50m).

Previously split largely between Dentsu Aegis Network and Interpublic, the win concludes a review that kicked off in July 2019. It was handled by strategic and commercial consultancy Aperto One.

KP, which owns brands including Hula Hoops, McCoy’s, Popchips and Tyrrells, previously worked with Dentsu Aegis’ Vizeum in the UK. Dentsu Aegis also handled Intersnack brands in some continental markets.

The UK account will now be led by Starcom, with other Publicis Media agencies handling the business in other markets.

Interpublic also previously oversaw a large swathe of the European business, while all five major agency holding groups – the others being Havas Media, Omnicom and WPP – worked with the snacks company in some capacity.

Other brands owned by Intersnack include Chio, Estrella crisps, Funny-Frisch and Vico.

The media pitch followed a creative review held last year that resulted in KP Snacks consolidating its business into St Luke’s and Engine. St Luke’s was appointed lead creative agency for Tyrrells, Popchips and KP Nuts – brands previously handled by Wieden & Kennedy, And Rising and BMB respectively. Engine was awarded the Butterkist, Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Pom-Bear accounts.

Bernd ten Glane, Intersnack’s group director of marketing, said: "We would like to thank the agencies who took part in this rigorous pitch process. We are delighted to have appointed Publicis and look forward to building a great partnership with them that will help us achieve our ambitious plans for growth."