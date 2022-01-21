KP Snacks' Butterkist braves 'partygate' storm with Downing Street stunt

There was more drama in Downing Street this morning when KP Snacks’ brand Butterkist handed out packs of its popcorn to passers-by in a bold stunt.

In reference to the controversial parties thrown at 10 Downing Street during lockdown, Butterkist’s tongue-in-cheek campaign poked fun at the entertainment factor of the scandal.

The cheeky stunt was a collaboration between creative agency St Luke’s and PR agency Red Consultancy.

A digital ad van pulled up outside the Downing Street gates, with the headline “Here for the drama”, while people in Butterkist hoodies handed out packs of sweet and salty popcorn. Passers-by, including journalists and MPs, were given the appropriate snack to accompany the unfolding drama.

The hashtag #GoGrabTheButterkist also appeared on the van and sparked attention on social media, with Twitter users posting photographs of the vehicle and praising the stunt for its wit and creativity.

Katie Hill, assistant brand manager at Butterkist said: “At Butterkist we are here to elevate those unmissable moments, which is why we thought it was only right that we support the nation as they watch the drama unfold here in Westminster today with the perfect popping snack.”

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, said: “The ongoing events at Number 10 has seen politics become pure spectacle. The vast numbers of viral memes alone demonstrate the feelings of the nation.

“It’s a real spectating popcorn moment and what better way to watch this drama unfold than with a bag of Butterkist?”