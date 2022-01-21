Charlotte Rawlings
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

KP Snacks' Butterkist braves 'partygate' storm with Downing Street stunt

Butterkist handed out packs of its popcorn to passers-by outside Downing Street.

Butterkist: activity follows the "Go grab the Butterkist" campaign, which began last November
Butterkist: activity follows the "Go grab the Butterkist" campaign, which began last November

There was more drama in Downing Street this morning when KP Snacks’ brand Butterkist handed out packs of its popcorn to passers-by in a bold stunt.

In reference to the controversial parties thrown at 10 Downing Street during lockdown, Butterkist’s tongue-in-cheek campaign poked fun at the entertainment factor of the scandal.

The cheeky stunt was a collaboration between creative agency St Luke’s and PR agency Red Consultancy.

A digital ad van pulled up outside the Downing Street gates, with the headline “Here for the drama”, while people in Butterkist hoodies handed out packs of sweet and salty popcorn. Passers-by, including journalists and MPs, were given the appropriate snack to accompany the unfolding drama.

The hashtag #GoGrabTheButterkist also appeared on the van and sparked attention on social media, with Twitter users posting photographs of the vehicle and praising the stunt for its wit and creativity.

Katie Hill, assistant brand manager at Butterkist said: “At Butterkist we are here to elevate those unmissable moments, which is why we thought it was only right that we support the nation as they watch the drama unfold here in Westminster today with the perfect popping snack.”

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, said: “The ongoing events at Number 10 has seen politics become pure spectacle. The vast numbers of viral memes alone demonstrate the feelings of the nation.

“It’s a real spectating popcorn moment and what better way to watch this drama unfold than with a bag of Butterkist?”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Promoted

January 14, 2022
How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

Promoted

January 14, 2022
9 books that inspired these top marketers

9 books that inspired these top marketers

Promoted

January 12, 2022