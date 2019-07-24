Gurjit Degun
KP Snacks calls European media review

Account is largely split between Dentsu Aegis Network and Interpublic.

Tyrrells: brand acquired by KP Snacks in 2017

KP Snacks, which owns the Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Popchips brands, is consolidating its media planning and buying across Europe.

The brand’s parent company, Intersnack Group, is leading the review and is due to contact agencies today.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s Vizeum currently works on KP Snacks in the UK as well as some European markets. Interpublic also holds a large part of the European media business.

All of the other holding companies – WPP, Publicis Groupe, Havas Media and Omnicom – work with the brand in some aspect in Europe.

Henry Wisdom, group marketing procurement manager at Intersnack, is working with Aperto One on the pitch. The company aims to complete the review in the third quarter.

Earlier this year, KP Snacks consolidated its creative account into two agencies: Engine, which already worked on a number of brands, and St Luke’s.

The review followed the brand’s acquisition of Tyrrells and Popchips in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Kevin McNair joined KP Snacks as marketing director in October 2018.

Wisdom said: "As a business which is experiencing extraordinary growth, this exercise is about undertaking a full media reset across Europe to put strategy, insight, talent and collaboration at our core.

"We’re looking forward to seeing how agencies respond to our challenges and work with us to set up for the future."

