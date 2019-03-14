Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

KP Snacks reviews Tyrrells, Popchips and KP Nuts ad accounts

The company has also widened Engine's remit.

KP Snacks reviews Tyrrells, Popchips and KP Nuts ad accounts

KP Snacks, which owns McCoy's, Hula Hoops and Popchips, is consolidating its creative business into two agencies.

The ad accounts for Tyrrells, Popchips and KP Nuts are up for grabs from incumbent agencies Wieden & Kennedy London, And Rising and BMB respectively.

The pitch is being run in-house by Henry Wisdom, group procurement category manager for marketing services. KP has shortlisted three agencies. The final pitches will take place over the week commencing 22 April and KP plans to take a decision by the following week.

The move follows the acquisition of Tyrrells and Popchips in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The company has also moved the Pom-Bear and Hula Hoops brands out of BMB to Engine without a pitch. Engine already works on the McCoy's and Butterkist accounts.

Vizeum handles KP's media planning and buying.

KP appointed Kevin McNair marketing director last October. He said: "Following the recent acquisition of Tyrrells and Popchips, we have undergone a review of our creative partnerships.

"We are excited to continue our work with Engine and to find a new best-in-class creative partner to work with to drive further growth in this exciting category. I would like to thank BMB, And Rising and W&K for their support over the last few years."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago
4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

Promoted

March 13, 2019
What makes you go OOH?

What makes you go OOH?

Promoted

March 13, 2019
The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Promoted

March 12, 2019