Kraft Heinz hires Mondelez marketer Sam Greenwood as Northern Europe CMO

Greenwood replaces commercial director Steve Chantry, who becomes vice-president Better Meals and New Ventures, international.

Greenwood: joins from Mondelez
Kraft Heinz has appointed Sam Greenwood, former global brand director for Cadbury, as commercial director and chief marketing officer, Northern Europe, as part of a structural change at the food giant under which its category and marketing teams will be brought together.

Greenwood joins with immediate effect and succeeds commercial director Steve Chantry, who is moving to the role of vice-president Better Meals and New Ventures, and will report to Cristina Kenz, chief growth officer, international.

Greenwood reports to Jojo de Noronha, president at Kraft Heinz Northern Europe.

Director of brand building Olivia Hibbert, who has led major brand campaigns while Chantry has overseen category management at the food giant, will report to Greenwood.

De Noronha said: “I am excited to have Sam joining us on this journey and confident she will bring creativity, P&L acumen and a wealth of experience in launching innovations consumers are looking for.

"As category and marketing come together under the same structure and one leader, these functions will become even more important and key to the Kraft Heinz Northern Europe vision of making the tastes of tomorrow from the magic of simple goodness.”

This summer, Kraft Heinz appointed Dentsu's Carat to its media planning and buying account in Europe, as part of a global process that also led to Publicis Groupe's Starcom – the incumbent in most markets – retaining the US business.

