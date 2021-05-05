Kraft Heinz moves Beanz creative account to Dentsumcgarrybowen

Heinz Beanz has appointed Dentsumcgarrybowen to handle its advertising business without a pitch.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty, which has overseen advertising for the Kraft baked beans brand since 2015, will continue to work with Heinz on other brands.

DentsuMB has been tasked with helping to build the Heinz Beanz brand and grow its range. Its first campaign will launch in September.

It will work alongside sister Dentsu International agency Carat, which oversees media planning and buying for Heinz Beanz.

Matt Mill, marketing lead meals at Kraft Heinz, said: “We are extremely excited to be working with the team at DentsuMB. They have the same passion and love for our Beanz and we are thrilled to work with them to further strengthen the role that Beanz can play in our consumers’ lives.”

Gareth Collins, DentsuMB UK chief executive, added: “Beanz is such an icon, one that we all know and love. We can’t wait to help unlock all its potential.”

A BBH spokeswoman said: "Heinz has always been a project-based account and they will continue to work with their small roster of agencies on a regular basis, including BBH.

"While BBH will not be working on the next immediate brief on Beanz, we have a number of live projects in the pipeline for other parts of the business, including one currently in production on Sauces, which both parties are excited about."

DentsuMB has bolstered its creative department recently with the hires of Simon Lloyd as UK chief creative officer in October and Sue Higgs and Paul Cohen as joint executive creative directors in March.

"Beans on toast is about as British as it gets,” Lloyd said. “No matter who you are or where you grew up, Beanz has always and will continue to play a part in your life.

"And moving forwards the whole Beanz liberation strategy is going to help the brand reach more people in new and exciting ways. We can’t wait to fire into this opportunity and make the new work as famous as the brand itself."

Last month, DentsuMB announced it was merging with Manchester-based shop BJL following Dentsu’s acquisition of BJL in 2019. BJL’s name will dissolve as of June.