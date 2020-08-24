Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account

US is biggest part of global business.

Kraft Heinz: worked with Starcom for 20 years
Kraft Heinz: worked with Starcom for 20 years

Kraft Heinz has retained Publicis Groupe as its US media planning and buying agency after a major review involving Dentsu Aegis Network's Carat, Omnicom Media Group's PHD and WPP's MediaCom.

The US account, valued at $700m (£526m), will be led by Starcom and represents 85% of the global business, which includes brands such as Philadelphia cheese, Heinz baked beans and Heinz ketchup.

Starcom, which has worked with the brand for 20 years, takes on an expanded role, adding data and analytics as well as commerce to its remit.

It is as yet unclear which agency will handle the account in the rest of the world, including the UK.

The process kicked off in March and is one of the biggest media pitches to take place during the coronavirus pandemic. MediaSense worked with Kraft Heinz on the review.

More than 200 Publicis employees contributed to the pitch as part of "Publicis 57" – a name inspired by Heinz's "57 varieties" ad slogan.

According to Kraft Heinz's annual financial report, the company spent $1.1bn on marketing last year, of which $534m was advertising expense. The rest of it was mainly on "shopper marketing, sponsorships and agency advertisement conception, design and public relations fees".

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020