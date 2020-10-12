The Kraken creates Halloween gaming experience

Rum brand The Kraken has created a gaming experience where consumers take live control of an actor to guide them through a series of spooky settings to mark Halloween.

Players will guide the actor through an ocean fortress to the Kraken's arch-nemesis The Balthazoid.

Participants will also receive The Kraken's survival pack, which includes a bespoke game guide, Kraken Rum and ingredients to create a Halloween cocktail.

The online game, called "Screamfest 4: The Kraken's Revenge", will run for three days from 28 October.

Last year, The Kraken set up a cinematic, immersive bar, which was created by Neil Marshall, who is known for directing horror films.

The game has been directed and written by John Zurhellen. He said: "The brief for Kraken Screamfest was simple: come up with a concept more terrifying and warped than anything 2020 has to offer.

"So, I delved deep into our primal fears – being hunted, tight spaces, dark shadows, hate-filled creatures – and I'm pretty confident I'll deliver one of the most terrifying experiences to be seen in UK homes this year."

Cow PR is delivering the project.