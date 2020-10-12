Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Kraken creates Halloween gaming experience

Participants will guide an actor through an ocean fortress.

Kraken: players will receive Kraken Rum and cocktail ingredients
Kraken: players will receive Kraken Rum and cocktail ingredients

Rum brand The Kraken has created a gaming experience where consumers take live control of an actor to guide them through a series of spooky settings to mark Halloween.

Players will guide the actor through an ocean fortress to the Kraken's arch-nemesis The Balthazoid.

Participants will also receive The Kraken's survival pack, which includes a bespoke game guide, Kraken Rum and ingredients to create a Halloween cocktail.

The online game, called "Screamfest 4: The Kraken's Revenge", will run for three days from 28 October.

Last year, The Kraken set up a cinematic, immersive bar, which was created by Neil Marshall, who is known for directing horror films.

The game has been directed and written by John Zurhellen. He said: "The brief for Kraken Screamfest was simple: come up with a concept more terrifying and warped than anything 2020 has to offer.

"So, I delved deep into our primal fears – being hunted, tight spaces, dark shadows, hate-filled creatures – and I'm pretty confident I'll deliver one of the most terrifying experiences to be seen in UK homes this year."

Cow PR is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now