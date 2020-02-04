Kraken delivers Valentine's gifts with help of John Cooper Clarke

Rum brand The Kraken has enlisted punk poet John Cooper Clarke to front its Valentine’s poetry competition that will see winners receive a limited-edition bottle of Kraken Blaken delivered by a milk float.

To launch the competition, Clarke has written an original ballad entitled Nine Line Valentine to inspire fans to compose their own effort that explores the darker side of love.

Entries for the "Kraken rumantics" competition can be submitted until 12 February. About 100 winners will be selected and they be visited by The Kraken’s eco-friendly, battery-powered milk floats on 14 February in London and Glasgow.

The dark bottles of Kraken Blaken have been produced using a black paint that absorbs 99% of all light.

For fans who live outside London and Glasgow, a small number of the limited-edition bottles will be made available online.

Cow PR is delivering the project.