Kraken enlists horror director for spooky cinematic experience

Rum brand The Kraken is working with horror films director Neil Marshall to create a cinematic Halloween experience.

Marshall has directed every element of the activation, including the story, characters, sets and drinks. The bar was inspired by the sea beast seen on the brand's packaging and is designed to "frighten and delight those brave enough to visit".

The event takes place on 31 October and 1 November.

Marshall said: "'Kraken screamfest: director’s cut' will be a one-of-a-kind horror experience, inspired by the legendary sea beast, giving people who love my films the opportunity to step into what lurks within my mind when it comes to these creative processes.

"There are plenty of surprises up my sleeve and I can promise that this will not be for the faint-hearted. The Kraken is famed for explosive experiences and I’m excited for fans to see a little Hollywood magic sprinkled on its Halloween proceedings."