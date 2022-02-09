The Kraken Rum delivers a romantic jellyfish feast

Rum brand The Kraken is serving up a romantic jellyfish feast for Valentine's Day.

Developed by professional chefs, the three-course dinner is available for diners to experience at home and comes complete with custom Kraken plates, an ocean projector to recreate an underwater ambience at home and a bottle of The Kraken's limited-edition Unknown Deep.

For the gelatinous, gastronomic adventure, one of the ocean's most sustainable resources, the jellyfish, will be used in the starter, main course and even the dessert. The starter is jellyfish salad with sesame and peanut dressing, the main course is teriyaki jellyfish with squid ink noodles and bonito flakes, and the dessert is a seafood pudding of jelly infused with jellyfish and Kraken Rum.

The food is accompanied by a specially crafted bioluminescent cocktail, designed to bring to life the natural phenomenon of the ocean's bioluminescence in a glass.

Kraken fans need to pen their very best love letter to The Beast to be in with a chance to win a delivery kit. The competition is being held via its online portal The League of Darkness, from 7 to 9 February. Deliveries will arrive in time for an early Valentine's Day celebration on 12 February.

Cow PR is delivering the project.