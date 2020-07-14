Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Kraken takes inspiration from Mortal Kombat in bartender cocktail competition

Pairs compete to make most crowd-pleasing cocktail.

The Kraken: eight bartenders will take part in challenge
The Kraken: eight bartenders will take part in challenge

Rum brand The Kraken is hosting a digital cocktail competition to support bartenders and UK bars.

Eight bartenders have been selected to take part in the challenge, in which pairs compete to create the most impressive beverage. Each bartender will submit a video showing them making a unique cocktail at home. The videos are then edited into a series of one-on-one battles in a style that pays homage to classic video games such as the Mortal Kombat series.

Contenders are encouraged to show extra flair and unusual methods including making use of fire, chemical explosions and props. Consumers can vote for the winners via The Kraken's social media channels. The two top performers will then compete in an "ultimate showdown".

Bartenders have the chance to win a £1,000 cash prize for themselves and £1,000 for their bar and fellow staff.

"Kraken cocktail kombat" will be available to view across The Kraken’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and will take place over several weeks, with the final in mid-August.

Voting consumers have the opportunity to win a 60-minute cocktail masterclass and a bespoke hamper, including a bottle of The Kraken, limited-edition metal straws and glassware, as well as ingredients to create cocktails at home.

Cow PR is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now