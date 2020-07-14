Kraken takes inspiration from Mortal Kombat in bartender cocktail competition

Rum brand The Kraken is hosting a digital cocktail competition to support bartenders and UK bars.

Eight bartenders have been selected to take part in the challenge, in which pairs compete to create the most impressive beverage. Each bartender will submit a video showing them making a unique cocktail at home. The videos are then edited into a series of one-on-one battles in a style that pays homage to classic video games such as the Mortal Kombat series.

Contenders are encouraged to show extra flair and unusual methods including making use of fire, chemical explosions and props. Consumers can vote for the winners via The Kraken's social media channels. The two top performers will then compete in an "ultimate showdown".

Bartenders have the chance to win a £1,000 cash prize for themselves and £1,000 for their bar and fellow staff.

"Kraken cocktail kombat" will be available to view across The Kraken’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and will take place over several weeks, with the final in mid-August.

Voting consumers have the opportunity to win a 60-minute cocktail masterclass and a bespoke hamper, including a bottle of The Kraken, limited-edition metal straws and glassware, as well as ingredients to create cocktails at home.

Cow PR is delivering the project.