Kratos interrupts man's morning shave in PlayStation's rowdy ad



Gaming characters clash with the real world in Sony PlayStation’s riotous new ad by Adam & Eve/DDB.

"It’s time to play" is the agency's second piece of work for the brand after winning its global advertising account earlier this year. It debuts today (4 November) and will run globally, with the aim of inviting all gamers into the world of PlayStation.

In the spot, popular game characters burst into real-world scenes and cross paths with human players. Fortnite’s Battle Bus takes over a daily commute; Kratos from God of War interrupts a man’s morning routine and hands him his Leviathan axe; and a calm library is disrupted by Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy leading players into battle.

The work was created by Matt Fitch and Mark Lewis, and directed by Gary Freedman through Independent. MediaCom is the media agency.

Mary Yee, vice-president of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said: "PlayStation is a global brand that resonates with audiences far and wide. We are passionate about the joy fans feel from immersing themselves in these incredible stories that are brought to life through our games.

"Our ‘It’s time to play’ campaign is an invitation to all gamers, from some of our most beloved gaming IP, to join the world of PlayStation and experience the extraordinary power of play."

In A&E/DDB’s first PlayStation ad, which launched in October, gaming characters fell through the air and crashed into players’ homes to promote streaming service PlayStation Now.