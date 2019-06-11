Krispy Kreme plans Times Square store with 'glaze waterfall'

Krispy Kreme will be opening a flagship store in Times Square, New York, early next year, allowing visitors to watch doughnuts being prepared.

The 4,500-square-foot shop will have a "glaze waterfall" that will be used to finish off the treats, as well as what the brand describes as the "world’s largest hot light" to show when the doughnuts are available.

Seats will be arranged in the form of "the world’s largest Krispy Kreme doughnut box", with stadium-style seating giving diners a view across the shop.

Michael Tattersfield, chief executive and president of Krispy Kreme, said: "The Krispy Kreme Times Square flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder."