Krispy Kreme to stage doughnut-themed playground

The event marks the launch of the brand's new Original Filled range of flavours.

Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme is inviting Londoners to indulge in its "Magic in the middle" pop-up, themed like a playground.

Visitors will enter the experience via the middle of a doughnut and can explore a setting featuring walls dripping with chocolate and caramel. 

They will also get the chance to try out the brand's new Original Filled doughnut flavours by taking part in a lucky dip – these include Nutty Chocolatta, Caramel, Raspberry, Custard and one mystery flavour.

The pop-up, staged by agency Devries Global, is taking place in Great Newport Street, London on 8-9 March.

