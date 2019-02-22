Krispy Kreme to stage doughnut-themed playground

Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme is inviting Londoners to indulge in its "Magic in the middle" pop-up, themed like a playground.

Visitors will enter the experience via the middle of a doughnut and can explore a setting featuring walls dripping with chocolate and caramel.

They will also get the chance to try out the brand's new Original Filled doughnut flavours by taking part in a lucky dip – these include Nutty Chocolatta, Caramel, Raspberry, Custard and one mystery flavour.

The pop-up, staged by agency Devries Global, is taking place in Great Newport Street, London on 8-9 March.