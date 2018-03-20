Omar Oakes
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Krow sells to The Mission in £14.5m acquisition

Krow Communications has sold to marketing services group The Mission in a deal worth up to £14.5m.

Krow: is being aligned with Bigdog (see below story for caption)
Krow: is being aligned with Bigdog (see below story for caption)

The Mission, which owns 15 UK agencies including Bray Leino, will align Krow with integrated agency Bigdog as it seeks to bolster its creative advertising expertise. 

The move means the UK’s second largest independent agency, according to Campaign's 2017 School Reports, has now been acquired by a network.

The two agencies will retain their separate brand and management teams but Bigdog’s 135-strong London team will move into Krow’s building in Shoreditch.

The deal values Krow at up to £14.5m, based on performance, over three years, with the founders on an earn-out during that period.

Krow is still managed by the same group of founding partners who launched the business in 2005. Founders Barry Cook, Nick Hastings, John Quarrey and Malcolm White will continue to manage Krow and report to The Mission’s board.

The agency has 65 staff members and reports an income of £8m, with clients including DFS, Ferrero, Sky Vegas and Fiat.

Bigdog, meanwhile, will continue to be managed by chief executive James Clifton. His agency is itself the result of a merger: Clifton created full-service comms shop Dog in 2008, which was bought by Mission Marketing Group in 2012 and was merged with Big in 2015.

David Morgan, executive chairman of The Mission, said: "We have admired Krow and its approach for quite some time and we are really looking forward to working with the team as part of The Mission.

"Krow’s team members share our values and their position in the market, strategic expertise, creativity and strong senior team will complement our portfolio of agencies and increase our important foothold in London."

Pictured above (L-R): Malcolm White, founder; Tim Robertson, deputy ecd/managing partner; John Quarrey, founder;  Aileen Ross, planning director/managing partner; Mark Coldham, head of creative services/managing partner; Blake Armstrong, managing partner/head of account management; Nick Hastings, founder; Emma Rookledge, managing partner/head of TV; Matt Callaby, finance director/managing partner; Barry Cook, founder; Vicki Saunders, business director/managing partner; and Will Saunders, head of business planning/managing partner.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Going Underground: dare you confront your own bias?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

Going Underground: dare you confront your own bias?

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses