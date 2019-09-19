Yasmin Arrigo
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Krug delivers immersive sound experience at fairground event

Fourth edition of annual music festival is curated by Neneh Cherry.

Krug: fairground-style design
Krug created a fairground escape for the fourth instalment of Krug Encounters, the Champagne house’s annual music and food event.

Set in woodland near Bearsted, Kent, about 150 top customers and guests from the music, food, fashion and art industries enjoyed an afternoon of music curated by Neneh Cherry, against a fairground backdrop complete with dodgem cars, a helter skelter and a carousel. This event's event was titled Rhythm & Ride.

Performances by Yazmin Lacey, Cosima and Oklou were paired with Champagnes from Krug’s portfolio and food by The Barbary, including lamb, octopus and courgette "Krubabs".

A 3D immersive sound experience from composer Ozark Henry, who performed two compositions, was designed to celebrate the creation of Krug Grande Cuvée through music. The event concluded with a surprise DJ set from Cherry.

Krug brand manager Jack Dundas commented: "Krug Encounters is endlessly important – it's our most impactful way of bringing together the brand's cultural touchpoints to tell the story of the house and take consumers on an all-encompassing, multifaceted journey into everything that makes the Krug Champagne unique.

"The event marks the amplification of three key pillars – Krug Champagne, music and food – where we continue to push musical boundaries, thanks to the wonderful talented curators we have partnered with."

The experience was delivered by Mission, which created all four instalments of Krug Encounters, including Krug Island, Krug Festival and Tracks on Tracks, which was curated by Jools Holland.

