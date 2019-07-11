Kurupt FM: we want to make content with someone 'who'll fucking pay for that content'

Despite ending their Bafta-award-winning BBC TV series People Just Do Nothing last year, Kurupt FM are back with a series of three short Danny Dyer-inspired films for Santander.

The "MC Grindah’s deadliest dupes" films, which were created by Engine, broke on social media channels last night. They are targeted at young people to raise awareness of financial scams and fraud.

Campaign caught up with the members of Kurupt FM to talk about their involvement in the campaign, how they work with brands and what the future holds for Kurupt FM.

Allan "Seapa" Mustafa, who plays MC Grindah in the series, said that they were generally wary of working with brands and particularly so with a bank (although Hugo Chegwin, aka DJ Beats, joked that at least they’d get paid in cash).

"We wanted to make sure we put the right message across," Seapa said. "They sent through an idea that we’d already had in mind a few years back, which was our take on Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men. They also sent through spec scripts. They said we could change them as much as we want and we tweaked them."

Steve Stamp (or Steves from Kurupt FM) added: "What was surprising is that the scripts we got sent didn’t have much of us delivering hard messages. It felt very our world. Most things that you do for another brand would insist on there being a reference to the brand in various places."

The branding on the Santander films is minimal. Asim Chaudhry (otherwise known as Chabuddy G) continued: "Even though it’s an advert, it doesn’t feel like an advert. They seem like good content."

The three films are:

"The identity thief": Steves and Grindah come face to face with "fake Steves". It’s not long until Grindah inadvertently gives his password away to the smooth-talking scammer

"The online scammer": Grindah bumps into a familiar face in Chabuddy G, who demonstrates just how easy it is to end up getting ripped off when buying online

"The money mule": Beats provides protection as Grindah meets a notorious money launderer. But it turns out that it’s not just hardened criminals who do time for money laundering, it can happen to regular people if they misuse their bank account.

Kurupt FM took the decision to end the TV series because the group wanted to end on a high and not get to the point when they were running out of ideas, the team said.

"The characters in that world, you can only do so much," Chaudhry added. It also meant they could focus on writing a film. But, in the meantime, by working with brands (as well as playing gigs in character), the four comedians have found a way to keep Kurupt FM front of mind.

Chaudhry said they don’t actively pursue commercial partnerships: "It’s not like us saying what brand do we fit; it’s more like the brands saying these guys seeing what we’ve done and would fit our brand."

Seapa added: "I believe that People Just Do Nothing fans will look at this and see it as another piece of content. Fuck Santander. I felt like we were making People Just Do Nothing. This is a way of having content out there."

Stamp concluded: "We want to make content and a good way to make content is to partner with someone…" – before being interrupted by Seapa: "...Who’ll fucking pay for that content."