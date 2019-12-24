Kylie Minogue stars in musical epic for Tourism Australia

Tourism Australia has recruited Kylie Minogue to launch a new brand platform with a musical extravaganza that the organisaiton said was about "one nation reaching out to another in friendship when it’s needed most".

Three-minute musical film "Matesong", created by M&C Saatchi, debuted on ITV on Christmas Day following the afternoon episode of Coronation Street, and immediately before the Queen’s Speech – the annual address to the UK by the ruling head of state of Australia.

Along with Minogue, it features celebs including Aussie comedian Adam Hills and cricket legend Shane Warne.

The campaign was created by Rubini Gun & Matt Corcoran at M&C Saatchi Sydney, and Matt Collier & Wayne Robinson at M&C Saatchi London. It was directed by Kim Gehrig through Revolver. The song was written in collaboration with singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect. The media agency is UM, while the digital agency on the campaign is Digitas.

"Matesong" is the first work in Tourism Australia’s recently launched brand platform "Philausophy", which aims to elevate the strengths of the destination to include its people, personality and way of life.

Following the initial airing, the campaign will run across TV, digital, social, cinema and out of home, and will be supported through partnerships including Singapore Airlines, The Telegraph and TripAdvisor.

Susan Coghill, chief marketing officer at Tourism Australia, said: "We’ve sought to capture the Australian way of life with a campaign delivered in a big media moment and in a creative way we think will resonate in the UK and entice more of our British mates to visit us Down Under."

Cam Blackley, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi Sydney, added: "The world’s in a tricky place right now. So, it’s a pleasure to deliver a little lightness and brightness through an Aussie icon extending the hand of mateship on behalf of all Australians. And a couple of Quokkas.

"This is really special because it’s the first time ever one country has created a bespoke piece to directly talk to another country on a personal level".