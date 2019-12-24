Simon Gwynn
Added 13 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Kylie Minogue stars in musical epic for Tourism Australia

Three-minute music video "Matesong" aired on ITV immediately before Queen's Speech.

Minogue: serving a 'schooner'?
Minogue: serving a 'schooner'?

Tourism Australia has recruited Kylie Minogue to launch a new brand platform with a musical extravaganza that the organisaiton said was about "one nation reaching out to another in friendship when it’s needed most".

Three-minute musical film "Matesong", created by M&C Saatchi, debuted on ITV on Christmas Day following the afternoon episode of Coronation Street, and immediately before the Queen’s Speech – the annual address to the UK by the ruling head of state of Australia. 

Along with Minogue, it features celebs including Aussie comedian Adam Hills and cricket legend Shane Warne. 

The campaign was created by Rubini Gun & Matt Corcoran at M&C Saatchi Sydney, and Matt Collier & Wayne Robinson at M&C Saatchi London. It was directed by Kim Gehrig through Revolver. The song was written in collaboration with singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect. The media agency is UM, while the digital agency on the campaign is Digitas. 

"Matesong" is the first work in Tourism Australia’s recently launched brand platform "Philausophy", which aims to elevate the strengths of the destination to include its people, personality and way of life.

Following the initial airing, the campaign will run across TV, digital, social, cinema and out of home, and will be supported through partnerships including Singapore Airlines, The Telegraph and TripAdvisor.

Susan Coghill, chief marketing officer at Tourism Australia, said: "We’ve sought to capture the Australian way of life with a campaign delivered in a big media moment and in a creative way we think will resonate in the UK and entice more of our British mates to visit us Down Under."

Cam Blackley, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi Sydney, added: "The world’s in a tricky place right now. So, it’s a pleasure to deliver a little lightness and brightness through an Aussie icon extending the hand of mateship on behalf of all Australians. And a couple of Quokkas.

"This is really special because it’s the first time ever one country has created a bespoke piece to directly talk to another country on a personal level".

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Promoted

December 18, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

Promoted

December 18, 2019
What's next for native?

What's next for native?

Promoted

December 17, 2019
MEDIA
Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Promoted

December 12, 2019