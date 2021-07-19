L&C Mortgages appoints Croud to handle digital media

L&C Mortgages has appointed Croud as its full-service digital media agency, following a pitch involving 10 agencies.

Croud has started working with L&C – the UK’s largest fee-free mortgage broker and advisor – this month. It will help the brand "navigate unprecedented demand for property advice". Prior to the appointment, the brief was split between in-house and agency.

Croud was taken on "to respond to an increase in demand during the pandemic and support further growth ambitions". Its remit will also include helping L&C "better understand its rich data sets, using these insights to inform a new digital marketing strategy".

The work includes PPC (pay per click), creative, paid social, and programmatic, with the partnership initially kicking off with data solutions and SEO support.

L&C Mortgages marketing director Nick Mortimer said: “We’re delighted to be working with Croud. As we look to build and grow our business, it’s crucial that our strategic partners bring a strong customer focus, market orientation and an innovative approach."

Emil Bielski, UK managing director at Croud, added: “2020 was a year of overwhelming demand for the business, and Croud are proud to be the trusted agency partner that will help navigate and adapt to the ever-changing property landscape.

"With our advanced data solutions offering, we strive to take our clients on a journey of data maturity and will help L&C Mortgages better attribute ROI to all their different channel activities. Advanced measurement and attribution will help us to be agile in our approach to the market and set us up for more strategic future planning and, ultimately, business growth.”