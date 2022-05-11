Labour Party recruits Lucky Generals

The Labour Party has started working with advertising agencies and executives as it begins preparations for the next general election.

Lucky Generals, which was linked to the Labour Party under Ed Miliband's leadership, is acting as a consultant to the official opposition at Westminster.

Trevor Beattie, the founder of BMB, who has a long history of advising the party, is also involved.

The appointment is not related to the current pressure on the Labour Party over a campaigning event attended by leader Sir Keir Starmer last year – which is being investigated by the police in Durham – as it has been working with Lucky Generals for several months.

Deborah Mattinson, the pollster, approached a number of agencies about the opportunity to work with Labour and held initial meetings with Saatchi & Saatchi.

A spokesperson for Lucky Generals said: "We have been working with the Labour Party in a consultative capacity over the past few months."

The Labour Party has worked with various agencies over the years. In 2016, under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, the party hired Krow Communications. The agency created a film criticising the Conservative Party's handling of the National Health Service.

Ahead of the 2017 election, Labour brought in Beattie and his agency BMB to work on its campaign. Beattie had previously created work including a 2001 ad featuring then Conservative leader William Hague with Baroness Thatcher's hair.

When Miliband was the leader of the Labour Party, it appointed Lucky Generals – led by founders Helen Calcraft, Andy Nairn and Danny Brooke-Taylor – as its advertising agency in 2014 without a pitch. The agency created an ad targeting the Liberal Democrat Party, which was then part of the coalition government.

The Labour Party appointed Saatchi & Saatchi in 2007 after a competitive process involving Beattie McGuinness Bungay, Profero and Albion, ahead of the election then prime minister Gordon Brown decided not to call.

The appointment was notable given the agency's history with the Conservative Party, though that was prior to its 1995 split from founders Lord and Charles Saatchi.

A spokesperson for Saatchi & Saatchi declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Labour Party did not respond to a request for comment.