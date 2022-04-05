Lack of staff and reduced mental health support are main concerns at agencies

Agencies are short on staff and reducing mental health support, a survey by The Great Pitch Company has found.

The pitch consultancy company, which was founded in 2018 by Marcus Brown, has unveiled its latest survey of business development practices across the industry’s top UK agencies.

Last year, 80 people responded to the survey, and answers showed that in 2020, heavy workloads, lack of staff to work on pitches, and pitching virtually were the biggest issues affecting the industry.

This year, 91 respondents working in senior management or in new business took part, and their answers painted a stark picture of an industry recovering from "The Great Resignation".

Lack of staff

More than half (56%) of respondents said the biggest challenge of 2021 was the lack of staff to work on pitches, up from 51% in 2020. When asked what they saw as the biggest challenge in 2022, this figure increased to 63%.

Not only were staff numbers lacking, the amount of work that staff were expected to complete was also an issue.

When asked if they could change one thing about working in business development, one respondent answered: “To not be spread so thinly, and to have a team behind me. I'm just a one-woman band.”

More work than ever

A general heavy workload was identified as a challenge in 2021 by 55% of respondents, which was expected to get worse in 2022, as mentioned by 62% of respondents.

One anonymous respondent said the “old-school mentality” surrounding pitching had to be removed, and added: “Hard work and long hours is not the path to continued success.”

Others called for transparency between agency and client about how much work a pitch takes, to decrease the amount of rapid pitch deadlines and complained about the increasing complexity of the pitching process.

Payment for the work that goes into pitches was also highly requested. One respondent said: “Clients absolutely should not ask for 'free' creative work and if agencies decide to produce free work, they should be penalised. Stamp out free creative pitches for good!”

Lack of mental health support

In 2020, 72% of respondents said their organisation regularly communicated on mental wellbeing, this fell significantly to 42% in 2021.

When it came to mental health support, work-life balance was at the forefront of employees’ minds.

While 63% of respondents said their workplace most often supported employees’ mental health through communications, more people wanted tangible action, 68% wanted to see enforced working hours and 59% wanted dedicated days off.

One respondent to the survey said: “[Business development] is relentlessly underbalanced, which causes high turnover, and therefore new-business specialists are hard to come by, and agencies are constantly starting over by having to retrain new teams every two to three years.”

All methods to support employees’ wellbeing were down, including line manager support, respectful communication, regular check-ins and policy inclusion.

Pitching online

It wasn’t all bad news, however: only 23% of respondents considered pitching virtually to be a challenge in 2021, compared with 52% in 2020.

This number dropped even further when respondents were asked to look ahead to 2022, when only 11% viewed it still to be a challenge.

Diversity amongst staff

Diversity also became more than a buzzword for chief executives to use in presentations, with 35% of respondents saying their respective agencies had made “great strides” in supporting diversity, and 43% that their workplace had “made a start”.

From the people interviewed, 52% said their agencies had implemented policies such as recruiting from diverse groups.

Participants thought areas such as maternity, sexual orientation, gender equality and race had been embraced the most by their organisations, but they also said they would like to see age, disability, and ehtnicity embraced further in the year ahead.

The survey was conducted between January and March 2022 among 91 people working across advertising, media, PR, digital, performance, integrated, design and content agencies.