Lad Bible creates Relaxing Stuff social channel for Three

Channel will offer 'daily moments of chill' across Facebook, Instagram and a dedicated site.

Lad Bible Group has created a multi-platform content channel for Three in the first partnership of its kind for the publisher.

Relaxing Stuff, launching today, will exist on Facebook, Instagram and its own website. There is no designated Snapchat channel but some of the content will be shared through Lad Bible’s own Snapchat channel.

Lad Bible Group said Relaxing Stuff was aimed at "improving wellness by using technology to deliver daily moments of chill". It will share soothing audio, computer-generated animations, puzzles and video content, much of which will be influenced by the trend for autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR).

The partnership was negotiated by Mindshare, while the strategy for the channel was created and developed by Joyride, Lad Bible’s in-house creative agency. It follows the launch last year of "Phones are good", a Three campaign created by Wieden & Kennedy.

Videos will include footage of time-lapsed natural wonders, dogs being shampooed, people playing with slime, soap cutting and protective covers being peeled off mobile phones. Over the first year, the channel will produce and curate more than 1,000 pieces of content.

Three and Lad Bible Group said the channel also aimed to change the face of wellness culture, which they claimed "has a habit of taking itself incredibly seriously, which is one of the biggest barriers to younger audiences". They added it would be "proudly mainstream" and offer "more chicken nuggets, fewer chia seeds".

Another strand will show celebrities, such as football pundit Chris Kamara and People Just Do Nothing stars Alan "Seapa" Mustafa and Hugo Chegwin, whispering fan fiction written about themselves on video.

Relaxing Stuff shares some similarities to the Recovery Channel, a 24-hour pop-up TV station run by Domino’s on New Year’s Day 2018, which featured sunsets and cute animals.

Shadi Halliwell, chief marketing officer at Three, said: "We were looking for the right partner to reach our target audience in a simple, fun and light-hearted way. Lad Bible approached us with this idea about wellness and it complemented our #PhonesAreGood campaign so it was a no-brainer."

Arian Kalantari, co-founder at Lad Bible Group, added: "We know that wellness and mental health are important to young people in their busy everyday lives. They naturally consume content through social platforms, so we knew this was the best space to reach and support this demographic."

