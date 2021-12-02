Gideon Spanier
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

LadBible founders set for windfall from £360m stock market float

Manchester-based online publisher plans IPO in December.

LadBible: Arian Kalantari, chief operating officer (left), and Solly Solomou, chief executive
LadBible: Arian Kalantari, chief operating officer (left), and Solly Solomou, chief executive

The founders of LadBible Group are set to be worth millions as the Manchester-based media group plans to float on the UK stock market with a valuation of around £360m before Christmas.

The company, which has rebranded as LBG Media Group Plc, has announced its intention to float in a stock market filing and is expected to sell about a quarter of its shares, worth around £80m, and raise an additional £30m from new shares.

Solly Solomou, the chief executive, and Arian Kalantari, the chief operating officer, have run LadBible since 2012 and increased revenues and profits on the strength of the online and social media advertising boom.

Solomou, who turns 31 this month, is the top shareholder and Kalantari, 30, also has a significant stake in the youth-focused publisher, which won media brand of the year at Campaign’s Media Week Awards in October 2021.

Accounts for 2020 show the group increased revenues by 4% to £30.2m and made earnings before exceptional items (Ebitda) of £5.3m and it is understood the business has grown rapidly this year – with earnings set to triple to £15m.

Turnover was split almost equally between direct revenues (47%) and indirect revenues (49%) last year.

Direct, including content marketing and direct display, rose 16%. Indirect, including social video, web advertising and content recommendation, also grew 3%. A small fraction came from licensing, affiliates, programming and social consultancy, which dropped during the pandemic.

LadBible's short-form digital content has won a large, global audience at a time when sales of print magazines have declined dramatically and the digital ad market has become dominated by the US tech giants.

Mahmud Kamani, co-founder of Boohoo, the online fashion retailer, was an early backer and also has a shareholding. Carol Kane, another co-founder and executive director of Boohoo, who runs its marketing, is set to become a non-executive director of LBG Media Group.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
What brands can learn from TikTok’s biggest stars

What brands can learn from TikTok’s biggest stars

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
How activewear retailer Squatwolf boosted ROI by 74% with Meta

How activewear retailer Squatwolf boosted ROI by 74% with Meta

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago
Long Covid, short effect: was 2020’s digital shift a mere temporary blip?

Long Covid, short effect: was 2020’s digital shift a mere temporary blip?

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago