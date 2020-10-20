LadBible Group signs up Jimmy Carr to front B2B campaign for new video ad product

LadBible Group has brought in comedian Jimmy Carr to star in its first B2B ad campaign, which promotes LadX, a video advertising product introduced by the publisher last month.

LadX charges advertisers only for completed views on videos up to 10 seconds, with a guaranteed cost per completed view (CPCV) of £0.02. Videos longer than 10 seconds are priced on a CPM (cost per thousand) basis at £8, with the CPCV estimated, but not guaranteed, at between £0.03 and £0.04.

The four-minute film, created by the publisher’s marketing team and in-house agency Joyride, features Carr talking viewers through the benefits of LadBible Group’s advertising proposition, which also include video ads streamed without size limits, and adapted for a specific user’s bandwidth.

The factual content is interspersed with an array of jokes delivered in Carr’s signature deadpan style. They range from the straightforward – such as a reference to how the publisher reaching two-thirds of 18- to 34-year-olds in the UK “puts it right up there with alcohol and Nando’s” – to the off-colour, including an allusion to stumbling across a sex tape featuring his grandparents.

Carr also makes a self-deprecating reference to his own track record of taking part in tax-avoidance schemes: “The more money you save, the more money you can save in a secret offshore bank account. Whatever that is. No idea. Don’t know why I said it really.”

The campaign was created by Joyride's Ollie Williams, and the film was written by Dom English and directed by James Carpenter.