LadBible Group taps Jimmy Carr to front B2B campaign for new video ad product

LadX only charges advertisers for 100% completed views of videos up to 10 seconds.

Jimmy Carr: tells it like it is in campaign for LadX

LadBible Group has brought in comedian Jimmy Carr to star in its first B2B ad campaign, which promotes LadX, a video advertising product introduced by the publisher last month.

LadX only charges advertisers for completed views on videos up to 10 seconds, with a guaranteed cost per completed view (CPCV) of £0.02. Videos longer than 10 seconds are priced on a CPM (cost per thousand) basis at £8, with the CPCV estimated, but not guaranteed, at between £0.03 and £0.04.

The four minute film, created by the publisher’s marketing team and in-house agency Joyride, features Carr talking viewers through the benefits of LadBible Group’s advertising proposition, which also include video ads streamed without size limits, and adapted for a specific user’s bandwidth.

The factual content is interspersed with an array of jokes delivered in Carr’s signature deadpan. They range from the straightforward – such as a reference to how the publisher reaching two-thirds of 18-34 year olds in the UK “puts it right up there with alcohol and Nando’s” – to the off colour, including an allusion to stumbling across a sex tape featuring his grandparents.

He also makes a self-deprecating reference to his own track record of taking part in tax avoidance schemes: “The more money you save, the more money you can save in a secret offshore bank account. Whatever that is. No idea. Don’t know why I said it really.”

The campaign was created by Joyride's Ollie Williams, and the film was written by Dom English and directed by James Carpenter.

