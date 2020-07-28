LadBible hires ex-Spark Foundry CEO Lindsay Turner

Lindsay Turner, the former chief executive of Spark Foundry UK, is joining LadBible Group in the newly created role of head of client solutions.

She joins on 3 August and will report to chief growth officer Colin Gottlieb, who was recruited by the business last year.

Turner's remit will include leading the new client solutions team, which brings together the client, agency and partnership teams. She will partner Jack Cowin, who has been promoted to joint head of client solutions. He was previously head of agency sales.

LadBible said that the team will "ensure fully integrated, client-centric solutions in order to drive fresh revenue opportunities and award-winning work".

Turner left Spark Foundry at the end of May. During her time at the Publicis Groupe agency, she oversaw the merger of Blue 449 and Spark Foundry, which was announced in December.

She became chief executive of Blue 449 after the shock departure of Simon Davis, having previously been managing director. Turner joined the agency in 2011, when it was known as Walker Media.

This is the third high-profile appointment that LadBible has made since Gottlieb joined the business, having hired Lidl senior marketer Maya Orr this week from Lidl UK to lead the marketing division.

In June, Campaign reported that the publisher had recruited Anna-Lee Bridgstock, digital performance partner at Wunderman Thompson, to lead another new division: data, intelligence and planning.

Gottlieb said: "Solly's [Solomou, founder and chief executive] ambition for the group is tremendous. We have recently added significant capabilities to better match the precise needs of clients with our group's huge audience reach and engagement.

"With Lindsay's important appointment we're delighted to add her outstanding track record and invaluable experience to our first-class team. She's a top-flight operator and I'm very much looking forward to working with her."