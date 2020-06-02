LadBible hires Wunderman Thompson's Anna-Lee Bridgstock for new data unit

Anna-Lee Bridgstock, digital performance partner at Wunderman Thompson, is joining LadBible Group as head of data, intelligence and planning – a new division being set up by the online publisher.

She joins the business on 13 July and will report to chief growth officer Colin Gottlieb.

The data, intelligence and planning unit aims to build stronger connections with readers and marketers. This will include increasing organic and paid social media audience reach and helping to create and build new audience experiences, as well as partnerships and services.

Bridgstock will have a remit to develop revenue opportunities through consultancy and research for clients and agencies as part of the new unit, LadBible said. The division will also work "indirectly" with content, marketing and sales teams.

Gottlieb said: "LadBible Group is doubling down on its core strengths, our huge social reach and engagement to youth audiences. We know what works and why. By creating an exciting new data, intelligence and planning unit, we will significantly increase growth opportunities across the entire business."

Bridgstock will lead the recruitment of the team for the new unit when she joins the company.

She said: "The opportunity to build an exciting new capability at LadBible Group was one I couldn't pass up – the company is under 10 years old and growing fast. Their audiences are huge and some of the most engaged I've ever seen – comprising a traditionally very difficult to reach audience.

"My previous roles have involved media, creative and tech to varying degrees. At LadBible Group, it's all under one roof – I can help bring the three strands together."

Bridgstock has worked at Wunderman Thompson for more than two years and in that time has established a digital intelligence team. Before that, she worked at MediaCom as global product director. She has also held roles at Microsoft and IPG Mediabrands.

Pip Hulbert, Wunderman Thompson UK chief executive, said: "We’re delighted for Anna-Lee and her next move. We wish her all the best."