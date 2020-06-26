LadBible hosts AR gig featuring Yungblud

LadBible’s music platform, Unilad Sound, has produced an augmented-reality gig featuring musician Yungblud.

The performance, which begins at 7.30pm tonight (Friday), is available to a global audience. It will feature Yungblud as a "life-sized hologram" so fans can stream his performance in their homes.

Yungblud was filmed using a green screen and, through AR, viewers will be able to watch him perform, correctly sized, in their own physical surroundings.

The content is available via Unilad’s website. It will ask for permission to access the device's camera and then drop Yungblud’s "hologram" on to the device's screen. The experience does not require an additional app since it is web-native.

It aims to be immersive and offers an alternative to live music performances that have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The gig will also be a way for people to connect as they will be viewing the performance at the same time.

Fans will also be able to access a version of the experience via Snapchat from 11am tomorrow (Saturday) as part of LabBible’s Snapchat Discover.

Joe Williams, immersive technology lead at LabBible Group, said: "Augmented reality has the ability to immerse audiences within intimate digital experiences, providing new forms of interactions between artists and their fans. At a time when lockdown continues to dominate our interactions, it is more important than ever to continue to evolve how we entertain our community."



AR software developer HoloMe worked alongside Unilad Sound to deliver the project.