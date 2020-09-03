Omar Oakes
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

LadBible launches 'fully transparent' video ad buys

LadX offers 100% completed views at a guaranteed price to tackle advertisers' frustrations about digital ad-buying complexity and cost.

LadX: powered by Swedish video adtech company SeenThis
LadX: powered by Swedish video adtech company SeenThis

TheLadBible has launched a “fully transparent” media buying option for online video ads in which brands pay only for fully completed views at a set price.

Its LadX product offers brands 100% completed views at a guaranteed £0.02 cost per completed view (CPCV) for video ads that run for up to 10 seconds. For ads longer than 10 seconds, the price goes up to a cost per mille of £8, with the CPCV estimated (but not guaranteed) at between £0.03 and £0.04. 

The youth-oriented publisher estimates these prices are between 40%-60% cheaper than similar ad units elsewhere and it claims its use of technology enables it to offer low-price guarantees. LadX is powered by Swedish video adtech company SeenThis, which enables “adaptive streaming tech”, similar to that used by Netflix and YouTube.

Colin Gottlieb, LadBible Group’s chief growth officer, told Campaign that the company wants to incentivise advertisers to provide creative that works for its young audience. This is why LadX is not guaranteeing a CPCV for videos longer than 10 seconds. 

Solly Solomou, founder and chief executive of LadBible Group, warned that more than £1 in every £5 spent on advertising is wasted every year because users are not fully seeing ads or being offered the best experience.

He said: “Advertisers are understandably frustrated at the complexity and cost when buying digital advertising. We have huge reach of under-34-year-olds and we felt it was time to help make it easier for clients to advertise to them using a superior advertising product that not only guarantees completed views but at a substantially lower cost because it’s direct from us.”

The publisher is offering LadX alongside its existing display products across its LadBible, Tyla, Unilad and SportBible websites. 

Gottlieb, who co-founded media agency Manning Gottlieb, exited last year as chief executive of Omnicom Media Group in EMEA and chairman of OMD Worldwide. He joined LadBible Group within months in an advisory role and was appointed chief growth officer in February. 

 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

Promoted

August 28, 2020
How you can grow business in Q4

How you can grow business in Q4

Promoted

August 24, 2020
The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020