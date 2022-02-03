LadBible and Refuge unite against violence towards women

LadBible has teamed up with domestic violence support charity Refuge to launch a social campaign calling out violence against women.

The social campaign, shared on LadBible's Instagram account to its 12 million followers, communicates in bold font: "She is someone's daughter, sister, mother, wife, girlfriend, friend" but the text is crossed out, leaving "She is someone" as the prominent message.

"We shouldn't have to think of women as being anything other than human beings to understand violence against them is wrong," the caption reads. It continues: "All women are someone, and they shouldn't have to live in fear."

Inspired to use its voice and reach for good, to tackle social causes, LadBible's in-house team acted in light of recent events of sexual violence, dating back to the Sarah Everard case.

Ruth Davison, chief executive of Refuge, said: "Refuge is grateful to LadBible for helping share the message that domestic abuse and violence against women and girls is simply not OK.

"In England and Wales one in four women will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime and two women a week are killed by a current or former partner. Refuge wants every woman in the country to know how to access support if she needs it, and every pound raises helps us to ensure no woman or child is turned away from accessing the support that they need and deserve.

"Thank you LadBible for helping share the message that you are not alone, and that help is available"

If you or someone you know is in danger of domestic abuse, please seek help by calling the Freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline run by @refugecharity for free at any time, day or night on 0808 2000 247. In an emergency, always dial 999.