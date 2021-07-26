Ladbrokes appoints Neverland as retained ad agency

Betting brand Ladbrokes has appointed Neverland as its retained lead creative agency, after previously hiring the shop for its Euro 2020 campaign.

Neverland succeeds Bartle Bogle Hegarty, which has held the combined Ladbrokes Coral account since 2019.

Publicis Groupe-owned BBH is set to continue to work on Coral.

Neverland will work on Ladbrokes alongside retained media agency the7stars and comms agency ZPR.

Dominic Grounsell, managing director, UK sports brands, at Ladbrokes and Coral, said: “We loved the creative work, strategic vision and fresh thinking Neverland delivered for the European Championships but, more importantly, we were excited and inspired by our shared ambition for Ladbrokes for the future.”

Neverland’s Euros spot for Ladbrokes, which was awarded Campaign’s Pick of the Week, used hundreds of drummers as a way to visualise the tension of a penalty shootout – a feeling England fans know all too well after the heartbreak of the defeat to Italy in the final.

The idea reflected a strategic shift from the brand to focus more on the excitement provided by sport itself, rather than how it is enhanced by gambling.

Ladbrokes and Coral are part of FTSE 100 betting group Entain.

Despite a series of moves to limit the harm caused by gambling –which has included a voluntary moratorium on advertising during the broadcasting of most live sports, signed up to by seven major brands in 2018 – the industry is under intense political pressure, with a cross-party group of politicians last year calling for a total ban on TV and online gambling ads.

Neverland was co-founded by Jon Forsyth, also a co-founder of Adam&Eve/DDB, in 2019.