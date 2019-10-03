Ladbrokes Coral appoints BBH London

Ladbrokes Coral Group has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty London as its creative agency in the UK and Ireland after a competitive pitch.

The process was managed by Oystercatchers and BBH went up against The & Partnership.

BBH will work on both Ladbrokes and Coral, across brand and content marketing. The agency is tasked with developing a three-year creative framework and campaign to differentiate the two betting brands.

Cravens previously handled advertising for Ladbrokes, while Alpha Century worked on Coral.

GVC Holdings acquired Ladbrokes Coral in a £4bn deal last year, becoming the UK’s largest high-street bookmaker.

BBH will continue to work on Bwin, which is also owned by GVC.

Dominic Grounsell, managing director of GVC UK sports brands, added: "We are delighted to be working with an agency of BBH’s quality and pedigree. We look forward to partnering with them on the next phase of our creative journey."