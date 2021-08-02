Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Ladbrokes drums up support ahead of football season with two-pronged campaign

Campaign builds on Euro 2020's 'Drummers'.

Ladbrokes: campaign split between two halves of week
Ladbrokes: campaign split between two halves of week

Ladbrokes is heralding the return of the football season with a two-pronged campaign featuring more drumming action.

Building on the betting brand's "Drummers" campaign for Euro 2020, this latest work by Neverland, which was appointed as Ladbroke's retained agency last month, will be split into two over the coming weeks to help drive anticipation for weekend games.

Kicking off today (2 August) ahead of the first set of games, the campaign will be refreshed in October to showcase more clubs and fans.

The first half of each week will start with activity across TV, out of home and digital. The TV work features various drummers raising their sticks accompanied by the sound of football commentary, before cutting to black.

As each weekend's footballing action approaches, the campaign will commence its second phase, with the drummers letting loose on their kits in a cacophonous celebration of their individual clubs.

Running alongside the main body of work, live, localised OOH will reflect the performances of the various 92 Football League and Premier League clubs as the season progresses.

Fans of each club will be targeted with specific messaging, with cross-channel activations including online video, social, radio and print, as well as OOH at 2,500-plus sites across the UK.

Stewart Townsend, Ladbrokes' head of brand marketing, said: "Our latest campaign brilliantly captures the excitement of football and helps to establish Ladbrokes as an entertainment brand. The drummers are back and we are using them to express the tension and anticipation that fans feel in the days and hours leading up to a weekend kick-off."

Jon Forsyth, Neverland co-founder, added: After grabbing the nation's attention with a tension-busting penalty bonanza, the drummers are back to play us into the new season."

The film was shot by Joe Conner of Rogue Films – the same team behind the Euro 2020 "Drummers" work. The campaign photography was by Sam Wright. Media was planned and bought by the7Stars.

The Scottish league season began on Saturday (31 July), with the English Football League following on 7 August, and the Premier League from 12 August.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021
Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

Promoted

July 22, 2021