Ladbrokes drums up support ahead of football season with two-pronged campaign

Ladbrokes is heralding the return of the football season with a two-pronged campaign featuring more drumming action.

Building on the betting brand's "Drummers" campaign for Euro 2020, this latest work by Neverland, which was appointed as Ladbroke's retained agency last month, will be split into two over the coming weeks to help drive anticipation for weekend games.

Kicking off today (2 August) ahead of the first set of games, the campaign will be refreshed in October to showcase more clubs and fans.

The first half of each week will start with activity across TV, out of home and digital. The TV work features various drummers raising their sticks accompanied by the sound of football commentary, before cutting to black.

As each weekend's footballing action approaches, the campaign will commence its second phase, with the drummers letting loose on their kits in a cacophonous celebration of their individual clubs.

Running alongside the main body of work, live, localised OOH will reflect the performances of the various 92 Football League and Premier League clubs as the season progresses.

Fans of each club will be targeted with specific messaging, with cross-channel activations including online video, social, radio and print, as well as OOH at 2,500-plus sites across the UK.

Stewart Townsend, Ladbrokes' head of brand marketing, said: "Our latest campaign brilliantly captures the excitement of football and helps to establish Ladbrokes as an entertainment brand. The drummers are back and we are using them to express the tension and anticipation that fans feel in the days and hours leading up to a weekend kick-off."

Jon Forsyth, Neverland co-founder, added: After grabbing the nation's attention with a tension-busting penalty bonanza, the drummers are back to play us into the new season."

The film was shot by Joe Conner of Rogue Films – the same team behind the Euro 2020 "Drummers" work. The campaign photography was by Sam Wright. Media was planned and bought by the7Stars.

The Scottish league season began on Saturday (31 July), with the English Football League following on 7 August, and the Premier League from 12 August.